Corporate tax cut: Brokerages raise their targets for Sensex, Nifty
Updated : September 24, 2019 06:37 AM IST
These measures may be just what is needed to kick start the long-awaited capex cycle, said Chris Wood in his 'Greed and fear' report.
Corporate tax cuts create room for improved earnings growth, Morgan Stanley said in a report.
Citi also feels that slashing of corporate tax could reset coverage earnings up by as much as 8-9 percent.
