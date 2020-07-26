Market Corporate earnings, geopolitical events to set market course this week, say analysts Updated : July 26, 2020 02:12 PM IST Globally, investors seemed to tread cautiously last week amid deteriorating US-China ties and uncertainty about economic recovery due to still surging COVID-19 cases in many countries. Last week, China ordered the US consulate in Chengdu to be closed, in retaliation for the US closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston following spying allegations. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply