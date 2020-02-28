Market Coronavirus rattles global investors: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs decode impact Updated : February 28, 2020 11:58 AM IST At a global level, the impact of virus outbreaks on economic activity is difficult to detect and isolate from other pre-virus trends, Goldman Sachs noted in a report. According to Morgan Stanley, the longer COVID-19 lasts, the larger the impact will be on global growth. Goldman Sachs also believes that the policymakers will probably ease policy further to counter the impact of the epidemic.