Coronavirus rattles global investors: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs decode impact

Updated : February 28, 2020 11:58 AM IST

At a global level, the impact of virus outbreaks on economic activity is difficult to detect and isolate from other pre-virus trends, Goldman Sachs noted in a report.
According to Morgan Stanley, the longer COVID-19 lasts, the larger the impact will be on global growth.
Goldman Sachs also believes that the policymakers will probably ease policy further to counter the impact of the epidemic.
