Coronavirus infects Asia stocks with exposure to China
Updated : January 28, 2020 12:14 PM IST
Shares of airlines and travel agents were sharply lower amid freezes on travel into and out of the world's second-largest economy.
Shares of Australia's biggest airline Qantas Airways Ltd were down 5 percent on Tuesday, while travelling agent Webjet Ltd fell 11 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more