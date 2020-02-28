  • SENSEX
Coronavirus Impact: Only 4 stocks from BSE Midcap index in the green for this week

Updated : February 28, 2020 12:55 PM IST

The global rout over coronavirus concerns has spread to the Indian indices with benchmarks falling over 2.5 percent during the day and over 6 percent this week.
Broader markets also followed the trend, slipping over 3 percent today and 7 percent during the week.
In the BSE Midcap index, only 4 stocks gave positive returns for the week, while the remaining were in the red.
