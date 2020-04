In a bid to provide some relief to the stock broking community grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decided to reduce its fees on broker turnover by 50 percent.

Reduction in broker turnover fees will be applicable between June 2020 and March 2021.

Sebi in its press release announcing the move added: “The benefit of reduction in fees on the broker turnover will automatically be passed on to the investors as well.”

Sebi has also decided to cut the filing fees on offer documents of public issue, rights issue and buyback of shares by half as well. The reduction in the filing fees will be applicable from June 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.