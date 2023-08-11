Technical stock picks | Coromandel International, Sun TV, Granules India, Pidilite Industries on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Kush Bohra, Founder of kushbohra.com, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Coromandel International. The stock is has been breaking into all-time highs. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,060 for an upside target of Rs 1,110. Shares have gained more than 11 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy on Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 540 for an upside target Rs 570. The stock is up more than 15 percent over the last month.

Thakkar has a sell recommendation on Granules India. He expects more downsides in this particular counter so sell with a stop loss of Rs 308 for a downside target of Rs 290. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month

Pidilite Industries is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 2,580 and a stop loss of Rs 2,450. The stock has declined more than 4 percent in the last month.

From Kush Bohra

JSW Steel is the first buy call from Bohra. He recommends this with a target of Rs 840-850 and stop loss of Rs 820. Share have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

Data Patterns is another buy from Kush Bohra. He advises to buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,060 and target of Rs 2,160-2,220. The stock has gained more than 8 percent in the last month

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 1,225 and a price target of Rs 1,280 on the upside. The stock was up more than 22 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on ONGC with an upside target of Rs 184 and stop loss at Rs 175. Shares are up more than 8 percent over the last month.

