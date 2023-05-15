Coromandel International Q4 results: Net profit dips 15%; Rs 6 per share dividend announced

By Meghna Sen

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for fiscal 2023. The record date for payment of the final dividend will be July 14, 2023. The stock of Coromandel International Ltd declined 1.40 percent to close at Rs 957.05 apiece in today's trade

Fertiliser maker Coromandel International on Monday reported a 15 percent year-on-year decrease in its net profit at Rs 246.4 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4FY23) that ended on March 31, 2023. It was Rs 290 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations during the fourth quarter rose 29.5 percent to Rs 5,475.8 crore, as against Rs 4,226.8 crore in the previous-year quarter. Live Tv Loading...

ALSO READ: 5 Reasons why Tata Motors is at 52 week high today EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) during the March quarter stood surged 6.2 percent to Rs 403.2 crore versus Rs 379.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, while margins rose to 7.4 percent versus 9 percent on-year.