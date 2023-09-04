CNBC TV18
Consumption as a theme has changed pre-and-post-COVID, says this analyst

As per Nirmal Bang's Rahuk Arora, with G20 summit and ICC Men's T20 World Cup, market is getting into peak period for hotels and air travel will be extremely strong. "So, the next three to six months from consumer discretionary standpoint is going to be extremely strong.”

By Asmita Pant  Sept 4, 2023 4:06:42 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
During an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rahul Arora, from Nirmal Bang, highlighted the evolving landscape of consumption as a thematic shift in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted, "Consumption as a theme has transformed significantly in the pre-and-post-COVID era, impacting various sectors such as hotels, aviation, and others."

However, Arora pointed out that certain segments, like gaming and related industries, lack substantial market representation. "Unfortunately, when you look at sectors like gaming, or allied sectors like, let's say Delta Corp – there is not too much of a market representation there. So, the trade tends to get crowded in these many stocks, goes back to say, when real estate listed a decade or 15 years back used to set scarcity premiums – that is a term you had heard a lot back then,” Arora said.
As per Arora, with G20 summit and ICC Men's T20 World Cup, market is getting into peak period for hotels and air travel will be extremely strong. "So, the next three to six months from consumer standpoint is going to be extremely strong.”
On hotels, Arora said that the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024 will likely be peak for multiple quarters. “On a relative valuation basis, I don't think there is too much to be made in hotels. Indian Hotels is at Rs 400 plus; I think third quarter of this fiscal or fourth of the calendar, whichever way you want to look at it, is going to be the peak quarter for a very long time.”
Also Read: US Consumer Confidence falls by more than forecast in August
On individual stock, Arora said it’s probably not a bad time to start looking at Jubilant Foodworks. "It has been one of the biggest underperformers in the market. I do understand in the last quarter Amul also took some price hikes on milk. So, there is probably some concern on the way cheese prices are.”
P&G, Gillette & Polycab came out with healthy results, Arora said. “If you want to play consumption, let's take a look at two results that came out last week PNG and Gillette. Those were probably the two best results you had and along with Polycab, I think those are probably the three best results of the season.”
According to Arora, there is a lot of interest in Sula, but preference is still in other alcohol companies. “When I see some of the flows at our desk and when we talk to people and when we discuss United Spirits (UNSP) and United Breweries (UB), there is a lot of interest in Sula. It’s a remarkable company to do what they have done. Our preference would still be towards the United Spirits or United Breweries.”
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

