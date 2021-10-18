Constructive on core sectors; global commodities look set for a ‘significant run’: White Oak Capital

Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO of White Oak Capital Management, on Monday, said that a positive cycle has begun in global commodities.

“We are constructive as far as the core sectors are concerned. We, generally, do not look at investing in global commodities, not because one cannot make money; in fact, it looks like a positive cycle has begun. It’s just that there is too much macro dependence, and generally, a lot of the outcomes are not in the control of the management.

So, being part of global macros, and since we do not spend too much time forecasting macros from that perspective, we do not tend to have much exposure. But our sense is that it is set for a significant run, going forward,” Somaiyaa said.

On Tata Group stocks, he said, “There is a renewed enthusiasm (in the group) with relation to the fact that practically most businesses within the group are either seeing some kind of re-strategizing happening or some kind of corporate actions that are playing out.”

