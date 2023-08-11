The allotment of shares for Concord Biotech IPO is expected on August 11. The public issue will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

The initial public offering (IPO) of biotechnology company Concord Biotech closed on Tuesday (August 8), with the IPO garnering 24.83 times subscription as investors have bought 36.37 crore equity shares against an offer size of 1.46 crore shares on the third and last day of bidding.

The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed issue opened for public subscription on Friday, August 4.

Here's how to check allotment status—

Investors who had bid for the Concord IPO can check the allotment status of their application online, through the website of BSE or that of the registrar, Link Intime India Private Limited.

Follow these steps to check allotment status via BSE's website:

Visit the application status page on the BSE website

Select 'equity' under the 'issue type' field

Select Concord Biotech limited from the dropdown menu

Enter the application number

Enter the PAN and click submit

The IPO of 2.09 crore shares, which is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) issue, has been priced at Rs 705-741 per piece. Promoters and investors will raise up to Rs 1,550.6 crore at the upper price band.

The company has offered a discount of Rs 70 per equity share to eligible employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.

The issue had witnessed huge investors' interest, especially in the retail investors and employee categories. The retail portion subscription was at 3.72 times, and employee portion at 24.06 times. The firm had reserved 10,000 equity shares for its employees. These shares will be allotted to employees at a discount of Rs 70 per share to the final offer price.

The half of the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 67.67 times, while high networth individuals (non-institutional investors), who have 15 percent reservation in the issue, have bought 16.98 times.

The IPO has generated a good demand in the grey market as well with market reports pegging the shares of Concord Biotech at a premium of Rs 124 on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad-based Concord is among leading manufacturers of fermentation-based biopharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The company is focused on niche segments such as immunosuppressant, oncology, antifungal and antibacterial products.

The company has 23 API products and has three manufacturing facilities at Valthera, Dholka, and Limbasi, in Gujarat.