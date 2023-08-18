Concord Biotech shares make solid market debut, list at 21% premium over issue price

Shares of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises-backed Concord Biotech made a strong debut at Dalal Street on Friday as the shares of the company were listed at Rs 900.05 on National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 21 percent, against the issue price of Rs 741. On the BSE, the counter listed at Rs 900.05.

Ahead of its listing, shares of Concord Biotech were commanding a premium of Rs 122 in the grey market, suggesting double digit gains for the investors over the issue price.

The Rs 1,551 crore primary offering of the R&D-driven biopharma company had received a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding process, which opened between August 4-8.

The issue was sold in the range of Rs 705-741 apiece, and was subscribed 24.87 times at close. The qualified institutional buyer portion was booked the most at 67.67 times; non-institutional investors at 16.99 times, whereas, retail category was subscribed 3.78 times.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.09 crore equity shares by its selling shareholder Hellix Investment Holdings, backed by private equity firm Quadria Capital. Concord Biotech will not receive any net proceeds from the issue.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered biotechnology firm is backed by Quadria Capital Fund and Rare Enterprises, which was set up by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, along with his wife Rekha. The ace stock market investor passed away in August 2022.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Jefferies India, Citigroup acted as the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India was the registrar.

Concord Biotech is one of the leading global manufacturers of select fermentation-based APIs (F-APIs) across immunosuppressants and oncology with market share of over 20 percent by volume in 2022.

As of FY23, it had 23 APIs (89 percent of revenue), which it aims to increase further especially in anti-infective/oncology segments.

The company recorded 18 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in revenue over FY21-23 with EBITDA margin of 40 percent. Its return ratios are healthy with RoE/RoCE of 20 percent and 19 percent, respectively, and it generated free cash flow over the last two years with FCF/EBITDA at 29 percent.