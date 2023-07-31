Concord Biotech IPO: Jhunjhunwala-backed firm sets price band at Rs 705-741

Ahead of its opening, shares of Concord Biotech are commanding a premium of Rs 300 in the unlisted market, against its issue price of Rs 741 per share. The shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with August 18 as the tentative date of listing.

The Rs 1,551-crore initial public offering (IPO) of biotechnology company Concord Biotech will open for subscription on Friday, August 4. The three-day issue will conclude on Tuesday, August 8. The Ahmedabad-headquartered company will be selling its shares in range of Rs 705-741 apiece with a lot size of 20 equity shares and its multiples thereof.

Ahead of its opening, the company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 300 in the unlisted market , against its issue price of Rs 741 per share. The grey market is an unofficial market wherein the shares can be bought and sold till the listing on the BSE and NSE.

The offer comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.09 crore equity shares by its selling shareholder Hellix Investment Holdings, backed by private equity firm Quadria Capital. Considering the upper price band, the IPO is valued at Rs 1,551 crore.

Concord Biotech will not receive any net proceeds from the issue. However, the company has reserved 10,000 equity shares for the employees, who will get a discount of Rs 70 per share.

About 50 percent of the net issue has been reserved for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 percent of the offer. The rest 35 percent of the equity shares shall be offered to the retail investors.

Anchor book for the issue will open on Thursday, August 3, a day before the IPO opens for public subscription.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered biotechnology company is backed by Quadria Capital Fund and Rare Enterprises, which was set up by late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, along with his wife Rekha. The ace stock market investor passed away in August 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 240.08 crore with a revenue of Rs 888.48 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2023. Concord Biotech had posted a net profit at Rs 174.93 crore, with a revenue from operations at Rs 736.35 crore in the year ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India and Jefferies India are the book- running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar.

The shares of Concord Biotech will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with August 18 as the tentative date of listing.