Concor privatisation: Government to invite expression of interests this month

The government will this month invite Expression of Interest or preliminary bids for privatising Container Corporation of India (Concor), according to an official on Wednesday. The official stated that the bid paper for Concor is nearly complete and has to receive approval from the "Alternative Mechanism," or more specifically, a group of key Cabinet ministers.

The Cabinet approved the strategic sale of a 30.8 percent share in Concor out of the 54.80 percent government equity in November 2019 along with managerial control. After the sell-off, the government will still own a 24 percent share, but without any veto powers.

The share sale, however, remained on hold while investors sought clarification of the rail land lease regulations and licencing costs. The Union Cabinet in September approved a new policy that allows for long-term leasing of railway property for cargo-related businesses for up to 35 years at a rate of 1.5 percent of the land's market value per annum.

The conclusion of the Concor strategic sale would continue into the coming financial year, when financial bids from prospective investors would start to trickle in.

Concor, a Navratna PSU operating under the railway ministry, engages in container transportation and logistics. As of March 2022, it had 1,359 employees working at 61 container terminals. The government ran roadshows for Concor in October of last year to test investor interest.

The company's total revenue for the fiscal year 2021–2022 was Rs 7,857 crore, while its profit before tax was Rs 1,407 crore.

Concor's shares dropped by 0.23 percent from the previous BSE close to conclude at Rs 721 a share on Wednesday.

In comparison to the full-year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore, the government has so far in the current fiscal year realised Rs 31,106.40 crore through disinvestment in CPSEs.

