Top stock recommendations: CONCOR, Balmer Lawrie & Company

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Ruchit Jain from 5paisa.com discussed potential investment opportunities in Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) and Balmer Lawrie & Company.

Share Market Live NSE

Jain's first buy call is on CONCOR , a company that has recently displayed significant consolidation in its stock price. According to Jain, this consolidation phase may be indicative of an upcoming breakout, making it an attractive opportunity for investors. He suggested that traders consider going long on CONCOR with a stop loss below Rs 690 and a potential near-term target of Rs 745.

It's worth noting that the stock has been relatively flat over the past month.

The second stock on Ruchit Jain's radar is Balmer Lawrie and Company . This stock, too, has exhibited a strong consolidation breakout. Moreover, Balmer Lawrie and Company is a high dividend public sector undertaking (PSU) stock.

Jain emphasized that PSU stocks with a history of generous dividend yields tend to show promising momentum. Given these factors, Balmer Lawrie and Company appears to be an intriguing pick for the near-term. Jain suggested that traders consider buying this stock when it's trading below Rs 165, with potential targets of around Rs 185-190.

Notably, shares of Balmer Lawrie and Company have already gained more than 15 percent in the last month, indicating a strong uptrend.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.