Gold has continued to shine through the coronavirus pandemic. The yellow metal has served as a safe haven for the investors in a year of uncertainty. This is on the back of a declining US dollar and higher treasury yields. Back home, however, state-wide lockdowns throughout the country have given rise to concerns of demand flattening in the upcoming April to June quarter.

The wedding and the festive season on the horizon do provide hope as more investors turn online to make their investments. So, could one see a rise in online buying and what are the best ways to diversify one's gold portfolio in these uncertain times? Chirag Mehta of Quantum AMC; Surendra Mehta, Secretary at India Bullion and Jewellers Association; and Philip Newman, MD at Metals Focus, discussed what is brewing in the commodity space, particularly gold.