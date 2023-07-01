CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscommodities NewsWorld's largest oil producer is set to cut output in July — Will it lead to price rally again?

World's largest oil producer is set to cut output in July — Will it lead to price rally again?

World's largest oil producer is set to cut output in July — Will it lead to price rally again?
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 1, 2023 4:21:09 PM IST (Published)

Oil prices declined towards $74 a barrel on June 30 on course for a fourth consecutive quarter of losses amid concerns over sluggish global economic activity and fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia shall undertake further voluntary output cuts from July following which its output will decline to 9 million barrels per day from about 10 million barrels in May, Saudi’s energy ministry has said in a statement.

Live TV

Loading...

In the previous meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on June 4, no changes were made to the planned oil production cuts for the rest of the year. However, the world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia has announced further output cuts which will be implemented from July.
Following the OPEC+ announcement to extend crude oil production cuts through 2024, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast global oil inventories to fall slightly in each of the next five quarters. It expects that these draws will put some upward pressure on crude oil prices, notably in late-2023 and early-2024. Brent crude oil spot price is projected at $79 per barrel for the second half of 2023 and $84/b in 2024.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X