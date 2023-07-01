Oil prices declined towards $74 a barrel on June 30 on course for a fourth consecutive quarter of losses amid concerns over sluggish global economic activity and fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia shall undertake further voluntary output cuts from July following which its output will decline to 9 million barrels per day from about 10 million barrels in May, Saudi’s energy ministry has said in a statement.

In the previous meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on June 4, no changes were made to the planned oil production cuts for the rest of the year. However, the world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia has announced further output cuts which will be implemented from July.

Following the OPEC+ announcement to extend crude oil production cuts through 2024, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast global oil inventories to fall slightly in each of the next five quarters. It expects that these draws will put some upward pressure on crude oil prices, notably in late-2023 and early-2024. Brent crude oil spot price is projected at $79 per barrel for the second half of 2023 and $84/b in 2024.