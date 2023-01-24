homemarket Newscommodities News

Won't be surprised to see new record high in copper, aluminum, says Saxo Bank

market | Jan 24, 2023 6:43 PM IST

Won't be surprised to see new record high in copper, aluminum, says Saxo Bank

By Manisha Gupta  Jan 24, 2023 6:43 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Will the metals space sustain gains this year? What factors will impact metal prices? Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, Philip Newman, MD of Metals Focus and Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director of Silver Institute also shared their insights.

It has been a fairly good start for industrial metals in 2023 with copper, aluminum and zinc nearing 7 month highs, supported by weak dollar and China's economic situation. On a monthly basis, copper prices have surged 12 percent and zinc has surged 14 percent but tin has seen a big rally and gained 23 percent. Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank likes copper and aluminum from the supply side perspective and he wouldn’t be surprised to see a new record high in both of these metals.

Recommended Articles

View All

Anand Mahindra was eyeing Satyam much before the scam broke out

Jan 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

1.3 billion dollar deals stuck at CCI due to lack of quorum

Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications

Jan 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan suffers major grid breakdown — what's causing country's worsening power crisis

Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


"I like copper, aluminum from the supply side perspective. I keep a close eye on copper and aluminum," he said.
"I wouldn’t be surprised to see a new record high in both copper and aluminum," Hansen added.
Also Read | Gold shines at new high | What's making it 'glitter' — A look at your investment strategy
He believes the direction for metals is right. “What we are seeing both for gold and for industrial metals is that, while we believe that the direction is correct, we think that timing may just be little bit off because right now it is mostly just investor buying, getting into the market and following that the hard work begins that is when we need to see the real demand also picks up to justify the price levels that we have achieved over the last months,” he stated.
Also Read | Is it time to buy gold? Here’s how it performed in past recessions
Philip Newman, MD of Metals Focus and Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director of Silver Institute also shared their insights on the metals rally, precious metals and the factors that will impact metal prices.
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags