Witnessing decent gold buying coming out of India: Metals Focus

After a period of high volatility, the yellow metal soared to 4-week highs in the past seven sessions. This sudden spike comes on the back of a weak US dollar and rising COVID cases.

The US Fed's announcement putting off interest rate hikes for the next year also propped up gold prices, as investors look for a safe haven in the yellow space.

In an interview to Manisha Gupta, Philip Newman of Metals Focus, said, "We are seeing decent buying coming out of India because of the upcoming wedding and festive season. Speaking to my colleagues in Mumbai, we are seeing imports rising and there is buying through the jewellery chains and that is very encouraging. It is also lending some price support as well. However, I think still key when we think about the outlook for gold is very much the institutional play - how do institutional investors view those macro backdrops."

He expects gold to touch $1,900 per ounce by the end of this year.

"We do think that there is potential for gold perhaps to reach a high of $1,900 per ounce before the end of this year and perhaps tiptoeing higher in early Q1 and Q2 next year as well."

