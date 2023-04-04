English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscommodities NewsWindfall tax cut cheer, most products now have zero duty

Windfall tax cut cheer, most products now have zero duty

Windfall tax cut cheer, most products now have zero duty
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar   | Sapna Das  Apr 4, 2023 11:42:34 AM IST (Published)

The crude now carries zero special additional excise duty for the first time since the rule was brought into effect in July 2022. It is reduced to zero from Rs 3,500 per tonne. Diesel duty has been cut to Rs 0.50 from Rs 1 per litre.

Petroleum products ex-diesel, now have no windfall tax. In the fortnight update, Govt has in Tuesday announced a sharp cut of Rs 3,500 per tonne special additional excise duty on crude while diesel Duty is cut to less than a rupee per litre. Petrol and crude continue to have zero duty.

Recommended Articles

View All
Finland joins NATO today: All you need to know about the world's most powerful military alliance

Finland joins NATO today: All you need to know about the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The sharp cut in crude duty came on the back of recent fall that had taken crude prices to lowest levels in more than a year. It though has seen a sharp rise in last two days following the surprise announcement by OPEC+ on production cut. The brent crude contract is again at a 1-month high of $85 per barrel.
The crude now carries zero special additional excise duty for the first time since the rule was brought into effect in July 2022. It is reduced to zero from Rs 3,500 per tonne. Diesel duty has been cut to Rs 0.50 from Rs 1 per litre.
On 20th March, the Union government  reduced the windfall tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4,400 per tonne.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DieselPetrolwindfall tax

Next Article

Unseasonal rain to push prices up 15% in next two months: IG Group

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X