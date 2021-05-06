  • SENSEX
Will gold demand surge this Akshaya Tritiya? Here's what jewellers expect

Updated : May 06, 2021 04:17:57 IST

Last year, according to Ishu Datwani, founder at ANMOL, business was down by more than 70 percent at an average for most jewellery retailers.
Meanwhile, gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Thursday as the international spot prices gained following lower US Treasury yields.
Published : May 06, 2021 04:17 PM IST

