Commodities Why WTI dipped below zero last month and why Brent crude futures are the ideal fit for Indian hedgers Updated : May 04, 2020 04:20 PM IST Two-thirds of all oil traded globally and close to 90 percent of Indian crude imports are benchmarked to Brent crude Brent crude has a 98 percent co-relation with the Indian crude oil basket, as compared to 88 percent for WTI in 2019.