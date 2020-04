Crude prices and equity values have for long tended to swing together. Some attribute this to the dollar-liquidity impact that crude leads to—when prices are high, supernormal profits lead to surplus money moving into others asset classes, and when oil prices drop, there’s less easy money flowing around. If you look at the Brent and Dow Jones Industrial Average Index trend, you’ll note that this symmetric relationship was disturbed in the middle of the last decade.

The entry of US and Canada in a big way into oil production, to safeguard their economies from high oil prices, led to a surge in supply. And with an eye not to lose market share, the OPEC coterie decided to pump more as well, focused more on retaining their market share, even as demand from large economies like China started to dip. This saw Brent crude prices drop-off from the highs of near $100 per barrel in 2013 and 2014 to broadly a range between $45-70 per barrel for most of the past 6 years.

COVID-19 could well disrupt this new equation. Oil prices in the recent past have dropped to the $25-35 per barrel range for Brent, which is seen by many as a more resilient crude variety, and to near $20-25 per barrel for US WTI Crude. And this has already started hurting high-cost oil producers, like the US, which is the largest oil producer in the world today with a daily oil output of about 15 million barrels. Over 60 percent of US crude is produced from “tight oil” like shale extraction, says the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), and it is such high cost sources that are at risk of being shut out from the market.

Even with an agreement on production cut-backs by the now more diverse and fragile OPEC++ grouping of oil producers, prices may remain soft in the near term on demand destruction owing to COVID-19 lockdowns. That could cause many oil producers to stop pumping out oil. And with the economics of restarting oil production being skewed against such resumption, much of the high-cost supply could get permanently driven out of the market.

Goldman Sachs in a recent report argued: “Only a significant supply shortfall once demand recovers could slow this much-needed industry consolidation and rationalization”. It goes on to presage that: “This shock (Covid-19) is extremely negative for oil prices and is sending landlocked crude prices into negative territory. Paradoxically, this will ultimately create an inflationary oil supply shock of historic proportions because so much oil production will be forced to be shut-in”.

The supply shock is what could upset the applecart for India, even as it basks presently in the warmth of soft crude prices. And the longer the global lockdown continues, the earlier the supply equation will reset. This could inflate India’s oil import bill sooner that one might imagine. And here it is important to note the country’s high oil dependence—while oil consumption expressed in relation to GDP for the world has been on a secular decline, for India the growth in oil consumption is still very high. To give you a sense, while world GDP has grown at a compounded annual rate (CAGR) of 2.87 percent over the past 45 years, crude consumption has lagged at 1.22 percent over the same period. Recent statistics in India, however, reveal that oil consumption has grown, at times, faster than Gross Economic Value Added (GVA) in some years.

Source: Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (Govt of India); RBI

What’s more, even the low oil prices may offer limited succor for India’s fiscal health, as demand destruction will limit any gains from higher taxes on gasoline and diesel sales. Brokerage firm, Edelweiss, in a recent note argues that the net impact of the oil price drop on government finances will be minimal. The note suggests: “The fiscal tailwind from lower oil prices is likely to be in the 0.1-0.2 percent of GDP range—a sharp contrast with 1.1-1.2 percent of GDP during FY14-16”.