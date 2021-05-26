Whether Iran’s entry can be a turning point for crude prices? Updated : May 26, 2021 13:54:35 IST Last week, oil prices fell by more than 3 percent after Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the United States is ready to lift sanctions. If Iran makes a comeback on breakthrough then it is expected to ramp up to 4 million bpd within three months. We expect WTI prices should find a hurdle near the $67-69.50 zone and correct down towards $60.85 to $57.10 over the short term. Published : May 26, 2021 01:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply