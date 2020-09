Authored by Manish Kothari

The uncertainty, it is said, is the only certainty in life. You can add one more to the list: a rise in prices of gold when the economic outlook loses glitter. Gold prices have steadily risen since the second half of 2018, breaking all previous records, on the back of sputtering economic activity. But the virtual decimation of global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented. And quite predictably, by August this year, gold prices zoomed to a whopping $2070/oz before cooling off a bit.

This article attempts to uncover the reasons for this sharp rise in the prices of the yellow metal. But before I go there, let us rewind to the period between 2008-2011.

Brighter shine in economic gloom

In 2008, the global financial crisis blew up. The sub-prime mortgage that triggered it took down several blue-chip financial services firms such as Lehman Brothers. The share price of the investment banking behemoth on the back a quarterly loss of nearly $4 billion plummeted 52% in two days and it eventually went belly up.

This led to one of the most phenomenal runs for gold since 1980. Gold climbed from a price of just under $800 in September 2008 to almost $2000 by the end of 2011. Yes, you got it right – the same level as today. So, it’s fair to say gold has not really given you attractive returns in the last nine years. To top that, do not forget gold does not even pay interest or dividends on the investments.

However, if you apply an Indian perspective to the yellow metal, the numbers seem significantly different. Between 2008 to 2011, gold prices in India too rose rise from Rs 11,000 per 10 grams to Rs 28,000. However, in the next nine years, India has seen gold prices soar to Rs 56,000 currently. This can be attributed largely to the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar in the last decade.

A lengthy golden run

What remains to be explained is the recent increase in the prices of gold. Just year-to-date gold has seen an increase of 30 percent despite India and China, the biggest purchasers in the jewellery markets, seeing the worst sales for a long time. What then could explain the recent surge.

Liquidity Easing

The recent coronavirus pandemic caused a massive and sudden crash of equities markets across the globe. Lockdown measures undertaken by governments only worsened the economic situation. US suffered its worst quarter since World War Two, taking a hit of close to 33 percent. Similarly, UK had its worst contraction in 41 years, falling 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Closer home, Indian government data for the first quarter of FY2021 shows a nearly 24 percent economic contraction. This sudden contraction has led most central bankers around the world to fall back upon liquidity easing measures.

The US Federal Reserve slashed rates to just above zero and bought hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of bonds to pump liquidity into the system. This caused the yields on US Treasury bonds to drop below the expected rate of inflation. One of the primary reasons why investors prefer bonds over gold is the fact that they pay yields on the investment.

However, with the real interest rates (the difference between interest rate and the rate of inflation) on US treasuries turning negative, big institutional players turned to gold as a hedge against inflation. The negative correlation between bond yields and gold prices can be noticed in the graph below.

Uncertain Times

Remember the story of the 2008-2011 financial crisis and the rise of gold? Those times and the current age of the pandemic and many more economy negative events in the past have had one thing in common. They bring with them the risk of uncertainty. As financial assets get more volatile, gold has been known to provide the perfect hedge.

With no vaccination or permanent cure for COVID-19 in sight, investors remain worried about the performance of financial assets. When uncertainty looms large, gold shines brighter. Ergo, most investors fearing another crash in equities continue to be drawn to the yellow metal.

Moreover, gold works as a great hedge in case the central banks cannot contain inflation caused due to the excessive liquidity in the system.

Dollar Depreciation

The US Dollar index, which is a benchmark for the performance of the greenback against other world currencies has fallen from a high of 102.82 in March to a touch above 93 on August 14, 2020. This makes gold cheaper in relative terms in countries outside the US. So, these countries prefer investing in gold as a hedge against the dollar.

Buy or sell?

The obvious follow up question would be: what next? With the liquidity ease and relief packages well and truly on their way, one cannot help but worry about the impending inflation once the economies start to recover. It could take well over a couple of years for the high-inflation theme to fully play out. This would only mean an upward movement in the gold rates.

On top of that, fact is that Indian and Chinese consumers may, or rather will, return to the jewellery market at some point in time. Indian marriages have been postponed from 2020 and hence the numbers may pile on once the pandemic weakens. This demand will only put further pressure on prices.

Until we see yields starting to move up again, the chances are gold will continue to see liquidity flow into it.

Does it make sense for you to invest in the yellow metal now?

As the world staggers back to work, with or without the vaccine, there is bound to be some uptick in economic activity. Therefore, while the general direction of gold prices maybe northwards, it is unlikely to be steep increase. Along with other asset classes, gold too should a part of your portfolio.

Investment advisors usually recommend allocating about five percent of your investment in the precious metal. If you wish to unlock some of the gains, this might be a good time to sell. And for those who think the current crisis will be long drawn out, accumulating gold when the prices dip, would be a prudent strategy.