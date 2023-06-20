What's moving metal prices and what to expect this week?

Base metals prices pulled back from higher levels, but prices remain cushioned by hopes of fast track measures from Chinese government. According to a China Securities Journal report released on June 19th, citing analysts and unidentified market sources, further fiscal, monetary and industry policy stimulus can be expected to support the Chinese economy, boosting consumption and investment demand.

Steel prices corrected for the ninth consecutive week ending June 16th. Long steel, which witnessed a pre-monsoon procurement last week, has come under pressure with prices correcting to October 2021 levels. Ex-Mumbai benchmark primary long steel prices corrected Rs 900/t to settle at Rs 53,500/t. The prices of long steel products was dragged by weak global housing and infrastructure demand.

Flat steel prices that witnessed a slight uptick last week were relatively flat week on week at Rs 55,400/t. The domestic trade-level prices have inched up however, range-bound export prices have kept the overall prices under