Commodities What cheap crude means for bottomlines of specialty chemical companies Updated : May 04, 2020 06:20 AM IST The steep fall in crude oil prices has led to a corresponding decline in the prices of many downstream products in the last few months. The derivative products of crude oil, which serve as raw materials for specialty chemical companies have also seen a month-on-month decline in prices.