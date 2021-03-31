Weekly Commodity Outlook: Suez Canal disruption, OPEC+ meet kept energy markets engaged
Updated : March 31, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Last week the commodity markets witnessed a pullback rally, the second week in a row.
The markets were preoccupied with the disruption in the Suez Canal which was expected to result in supply-side constraints in parts of Europe and Asia.
Bullion is appearing to slow down its recent decline but a complete trend reversal maybe a while away.
Published : March 31, 2021 01:27 PM IST