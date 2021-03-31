Weekly Commodity Outlook: Suez Canal disruption, OPEC+ meet kept energy markets engaged

Last week the commodity markets witnessed a pullback rally, the second week in a row. The fact that the weekly turnover rose by Rs 12,817 crores indicates that the rally was accompanied by higher trader participation. The marketwide open interest fell marginally to 2,78,545 lots from the prior weeks 2,80,963 lots. This is partly due to the approaching expiry of the March futures series.

The markets were preoccupied with the disruption in the Suez Canal which was expected to result in supply-side constraints in parts of Europe and Asia. The other event that occupied the minds of traders was the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday April 01 2021. The cartel is meeting to determine whether output levels need to change with the rising instances of Covid worldwide. We at Equitymaster believe the OPEC+ is unlikely to raise output. As a matter of fact there is a possibility of some output cuts. We believe Russia maybe given concessions where raising output and exports are concerned.

Energy markets may be sporadic and move in snatches as traders await the outcome of this meeting. Being a holiday-shortened week, we at equitymaster believe volatility may spike higher in the coming days.

Bullion is appearing to slow down its recent decline but a complete trend reversal maybe a while away. Last week Silver declined more than gold which is off the usual patterns seen till now. If the equity markets shrug off the Archegos Capital Management margin call imbroglio, risk appetite may return for paper assets and prolong the recovery process for bullion. We at Equitymaster are of the opinion that the long term prospects of bullion are as good if not better than calendar year 2019. We expect inflation to rise gradually and boost bullion prices with itself.

Industrial metals saw a relief rally but most counters will see a laboured upthrust as the decline in March will trigger the concept of overhead supply. This occurs when a rally terminates abruptly and long positions that are caught unawares come up for unwinding as and when prices rise to their breakeven levels. The upmoves then become strained.

April appears to be an interesting month what with energy prices rising and driving WPI levels higher. With a second wave of Covid becoming a reality in many countries, we believe demand destruction may kick in at higher levels. April could see early signs of this process unfolding.

Have a profitable week ahead.