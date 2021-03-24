Weekly Commodity Outlook: Gas prices likely to decline further, oil prices to rally

Last week saw a relief rally for the overall markets barring energy counter. This was partially due to the approaching expiry of the March series where shorts sales were built up and were being squeezed.

Energy prices falling did not come as a surprise as the onset of summer invariably witnesses a decline in natural gas prices. The supply disruptions caused in the northern parts of USA and Europe due to the polar vortex started easing. Gas prices even the ready spot markets in Asia and Europe declined sharply. The Japan Korea marker (JKM) and the title transfer facility (TTF) levels also indicated lower prices going forward.

We at Equitymaster believe the primary reasons for a rally in oil prices are triggered by creating a supply shortage managed by output cuts rather than any real demand growth for oil. This boosting of prices is likely to continue till the proposed IPO of Saudi Aramco goes through.

As far as levels are concerned the 4,967 high logged in crude oil will be a litmus test for the bulls. Only if the price manages to surpass this threshold should fresh longs be contemplated. The 3,850 level is a multiple support area as per assorted studies and is likely to hold for now. Natural gas is likely to remain under pressure as long as the price stays below the 188 mark. As the March series heads into expiry, we at Equitymaster expect volatility to spike in the coming days.

Bullion prices appeared to settle down after 9 weeks of declines.

While a sustainable recovery maybe some time away, the ferocity of the falls maybe in the past. The Rs 43,500 / 10 gms level for gold and Rs 62,250 / kg for silver will be levels to watch in the coming days as immediate support levels.

Industrial (base) metals are witnessing a relief rally ahead of the March series expiry as volumes begin to shrink gradually as the action shifts to the April series. Volatility may start to rise after Wednesday as delivery settlement kicks in thereafter.

We at Equitymaster believe the short-term trends will be determined by the DXY (US dollar index) as it is the invoicing currency of choice in the international commodity markets. If the dollar index breaks out above the 92.60 levels, it can push commodity prices lower.

Alternately, a sustained trade below the 91.40 levels will be bullish for hard assets, particularly for bullion.

Traders should watch the dollar index for cues in the days ahead.