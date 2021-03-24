  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities

Weekly Commodity Outlook: Gas prices likely to decline further, oil prices to rally

Updated : March 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Energy prices falling did not come as a surprise as the onset of summer invariably witnesses a decline in natural gas prices.
The Japan Korea marker (JKM) and the title transfer facility (TTF) levels also indicated lower prices going forward.
Meanwhile, boosting of oil prices is likely to continue till the proposed IPO of Saudi Aramco goes through.
Weekly Commodity Outlook: Gas prices likely to decline further, oil prices to rally
Published : March 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 75% so far on Day 1; retail portion booked over 4 times

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 75% so far on Day 1; retail portion booked over 4 times

Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Bharti Airtel as Africa biz to sell 1,424 towers

Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Bharti Airtel as Africa biz to sell 1,424 towers

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement