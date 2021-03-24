Weekly Commodity Outlook: Gas prices likely to decline further, oil prices to rally Updated : March 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST Energy prices falling did not come as a surprise as the onset of summer invariably witnesses a decline in natural gas prices. The Japan Korea marker (JKM) and the title transfer facility (TTF) levels also indicated lower prices going forward. Meanwhile, boosting of oil prices is likely to continue till the proposed IPO of Saudi Aramco goes through. Published : March 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply