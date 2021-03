The commodity markets in India witnessed selling pressure last week as combined forces of rising bond yields and an appreciating US dollar weighed on prices. Many counters were appearing overbought on the charts and were ripe for some consolidation and/or profit-taking. The markets found bond yields and a strong dollar as adequate cues to correct.

In terms of market internals, the week saw total traded volumes of Rs 1,72,366 Crs as compared to Rs 2,12,443 crore in the prior week. Markets usually witness lower traded volumes during weak spells as most retail traders tend to hold back fresh positions. The marketwide open interest rose to 3,07,774 lots as against Rs 2,69,586 lots in the prior week. This is partly attributed to the momentum building up in the new March series that commenced trading last week. Some shorts were also added which added to the overall open interest expansion.

The noticeable counters last week were crude oil and gold. Usually, these are somewhat correlated and tend to move loosely in the same direction. Last week they moved in opposite directions and that too in sizeable magnitude of their moves. Gold was hit by combined forces of rising bond yields and a strong dollar, which is along expected lines of historical evidence. Ideally, crude oil should have fallen along due to the same reasons. But it did not. Which makes crude oil the outlier of the previous week.

While many hypotheses are floating around in the markets which seem to indicate that a world recovering from the pandemic will need more oil, which is driving up oil prices. A related but completely understated fact is being relegated to the sidelines. The Saudis need to float a follow on public offer of Saudi Aramco—their crown jewel. The previous scaled-down IPO of December 2019 barely collected enough money to repay bondholders which were due for redemption. The coming IPO needs to be bigger in size and leaves no elbow room for downscaling.

As is the case with any IPO, the company’s prospects must appear bright to entice investors to participate in the IPO. Just like the 2019 pre-IPO phase, this time too oil prices will be pushed higher to make Aramco appear as a solid, strong investment.

Do note that the prices are rising for months not as much due to demand expansion as they are due to output cuts. The Saudis announced a fresh output cut of a million barrels per day last week, sending prices zooming.

The oil will continue to be an interesting play in the coming months till the Aramco IPO is done and dusted.

Industrial (base) metals continue to remain firm though higher levels are witnessing some shaking out of weaker hands.

Copper will continue to determine trends in the base metals space.

Avoid the temptation of bottom fishing in bullion.