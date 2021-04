The Indian food prices has seen the surge continue, the quarter gone by has seen 7.50-year highs on corn, and we have closed the quarter positive when it comes to commodities like edible oils, pulses, cotton and etc. India is also looking at a record food production this time around and the second straight year of record highs here.

Ajit Lagoo, Biz Head & VP, National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC) spoke to CNBC-TV18 to talk about the services they offer and the post-harvesting supply chain for agri-commodities.

Talking about offering testing services Lagoo said, “Though we have been into warehousing for many years and our work actually starts right from farm, mandi, and warehouses. Testing is one integral part, because as it is called famously farm to fork so quality is very important aspect and that is what our company has realised and now we have a full-fledged laboratory set-up in Mumbai wherein we are accepting all the samples for testing.”

He added, “We contribute at processing level and at finished product level so this is one way of understanding the testing potential. We do test imported food which is ultimately consumed by Indian population and what is exported from India so again we have raw commodities like rice, pulses, sugar everything is exported, we have perishables which is huge exports from India so we get all these samples for testing.”

On warehousing services, Lagoo said, “Warehousing is a core business of our company. What we do is and when there is a crop, as soon as the crop is harvested it has to be taken care of otherwise that crops won’t be available for any further processing or any value-added products and that is a core point of our business. As soon as the crop is harvested it reaches to mandi from the farm and then there has to be someone who can take care of that.”

“We have our own warehouses, it is 2000 plus warehouses, we have our own warehouses as well as long leased warehouses. Warehousing, the growth rate is huge because this market is growing and we are working with many giants into the retail sector, into the brand sector.”