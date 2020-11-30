Commodities Vaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in four years Updated : November 30, 2020 03:44 PM IST Vaccine optimism drove the dollar to a more than two-year low and put world stocks on course for a record month. “Gold looks bearishly biased and I don’t see any signal of a trend reversing anytime soon,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. But Citi said it expected bullion’s sell-off to taper in December with support in the mid-$1,700s. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.