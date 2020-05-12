  • SENSEX
US refiners killed the golden goose: diesel margins

Updated : May 12, 2020 09:27 AM IST

Diesel demand has traditionally aligned with the health of the economy, according to Marathon Petroleum's senior vice president of marketing Brian Partee.
Investors bullish on the 2020 outlook expect diesel demand to start rebounding by the third quarter as refiners use workarounds to switch more jet fuel into the gasoline pool, according to a summary by Credit Suisse.
The US household unemployment rate rose to nearly 15 percent in April, highest since the Great Depression.
