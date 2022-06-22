US may stop taxing petrol for 3 months to stop prices from rising

US President Joe Biden will ask Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months as skyrocketing prices cause widespread anger among Americans just months before crucial mid-term elections, as per an AFP report.

Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday as news of Biden's push to cut taxes amid aggravated relations between the White House and the US oil industry was factored in.

Brent crude futures were down USD 4.65, or 4.1 percent, at USD 110 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell USD 5.08, or 4.6 percent, to USD 104.44 on Wednesday.

Earlier in the session, both contracts had shed over USD 6 each to hit their lowest levels since May 19 and 12, respectively.

The prices are down by 18 percent from 2022 high of USD 139 per barrel.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Jonathan Barratt, CIO at Probis Securities said he expects Brent to test USD 100 per barrel in the short term.

“Oil is under a lot of pressure and technically it has broken through a level which could see further declines from here. We are still in what we would perceive as a market that is tight on supply but I think technical will have the day and we may see oil prices lower from here. So if you look at the Brent contracts it can come back to around USD 100-103 per barrel in the short term but in the medium-term prices are likely to move higher.”

With text inputs from Reuters.