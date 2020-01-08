US Oil prices surge 5% after Iran attacks US forces in Iraq

Oil rose sharply, with US crude rising nearly $3, on Wednesday after the US said its forces in Iraq were attacked by Iranian ballistic missiles, raising the prospect of a regional conflagration that could cut oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose nearly $3, or almost 5 percent, to $65.50 a barrel at around 6 AM IST. Brent crude was yet to trade after dropping nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.

Iran has launched an attack on US-led forces in Iraq, the US military said on Tuesday, adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel.

"We are working on initial battle damage assessments," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, adding that the bases targeted were at Al-Asad airbase and another in Erbil, Iraq.

Iranian news agency Mehr said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had targeted the base. Tehran has vowed retaliation for the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by a US airstrike on January 3.