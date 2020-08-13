  • SENSEX
Up, Up and Away: Gold may hit Rs 70,000, says ICICI Direct; bats for Sovereign Gold Bonds as an investment option

Updated : August 13, 2020 01:23 PM IST

Gold has risen from Rs 30,000 per 10 gram to currently above Rs 50,000 per 10 gram.
ICICI Direct expects significant upsides towards Rs 70,000 from a long term perspective.
The brokerage believes Sovereign Gold Bond is a better investment option than physical gold.
