Unseasonal rain to push prices up 15% in next two months: IG Group
Mar 31, 2023

Unseasonal rain to push prices up 15% in next two months: IG Group

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   Mar 31, 2023
Mini

Tarun Arora's prediction of a 15 percent price increase in the next 8-9 weeks may be cause for concern for consumers. However, it is important to note that this is not an isolated event. The global economy has been experiencing rising prices for some time now, and this trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Recent unseasonal rains have caused damage to standing crops. The latest reports do suggest that the production of fruits and vegetables may decline by nearly 30 percent. First, the heatwave and then the unseasonal rains and hailstorms at various places had their impact.

Tarun Arora, director of IG Group, predicted that there could be a 15 percent price increase in the next 8-9 weeks, based on the significant price hikes that have been witnessed in the last 6 weeks.
"Prices over the last six weeks have seen a significant increase. The increase was there but it was not as significant as we have seen in the last six weeks. We see this continuing because the overall supply over the next quarter seems to be more scarce than what we have seen previously. So I think the prices will move up and we could look at a good amount of increase even from here over the next quarter for fruits," he said.
Also Read | Unseasonal rains: Food companies may be hit by lower wheat output
He also noted that prices would move up from their current levels.
"The weather has been turbulent this year. It has been bad and we are looking at a significant drop. Overall it is going to be down,” he said.
"Maharashtra is one of the highly impacted. This is very turbulent off-season rains – it is still very early to say how much will be the actual impact but yes it is a high impact," he mentioned.
Also Read | Sula Vineyards says grape farms weren’t hit much due to unseasonal rains
As businesses struggle to keep up with these increased costs, consumers are likely to bear the brunt of the price hikes.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
