Union Cabinet approves speciality steel PLI scheme, Rs 40,000 crore investment expected

The Union Cabinet on July 22 approved the Rs 6,322 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel manufacturing. The scheme envisages Rs 40,000 crore investment over a period of five years with capacity addition of 25 million tonnes.

The idea is to reduce import dependence and move up in the steel value chain by increasing exports.

“The steel industry has climbed higher on the charts of the world steel production in the recent years and this scheme shall provide additional impetus to the sector to reach greater heights in the future,” Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Chairman Soma Mondal said.

Mondal asserted that the decision to introduce PLI for specialty steel will have far-reaching positive impacts on the domestic steel industry in general and SAIL in specific. “We shall consider the scheme while deciding our next CAPEX cycle and product-mix in the coming times“ she added.

The Ministry of Steel has identified five broad categories and 20 sub-categories that include products like coated and plated steel, high strength/wear resistant steel, speciality rails, alloy steel products and steel wires and electrical steel.

The incentive will range between 4 percent and 15 percent and the base year for calculation will be FY20. The scheme will begin from FY23 and will be in place till FY28 and in some cases till FY30.

TV Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel called the PLI scheme a step in the right direction that will boost investment in the high grade steel sector and drive global competitiveness of the Indian manufacturers.

“Committed to nation building, Tata Steel has been a pioneer in import substitution, especially in the Auto sector. As we continue on our journey of growth, the PLI scheme will provide an added advantage to our future plans where value-added products will be a major focus” he said.

Meanwhile, Shashi Mathews, Partner at IndusLaw said the government’s scheme will boost domestic manufacturing capabilities and it indicates a clear shift that India wants to reduce dependence on imports.

“Apart from being able to meet our domestic requirements, in the long term, this will also put us on the global supply chain for speciality steel,” he added.

The eligibility criteria for the scheme will include end-to-end manufacturing, Memorandum of Understanding, Joint Ventures registered in India, and 20 percent of value addition by third parties. Priority will be given to front loading of investment and incremental speciality steel production in India.

With Rs 40,000 crore investment envisaged, it is expected that India will produce about 42,000 tonnes of speciality steel starting FY27, which will lead to a 75 percent reduction in speciality steel import.

Export is expected to increase by 235.36 percent from 1,660 tonnes in FY20 to 5,567 tonnes per annum by FY27. Finished special steel in India is 58 percent imported, 21 percent exported as of now.