Union Budget 2019: India imposes 7.5% import duty on palm stearin

Updated : July 05, 2019 04:15 PM IST

Local refiners produce large amounts of palm stearin and other palm products from refining of crude palm oil, said BV Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).
India every year imports more than 6 million tonnes of crude palm oil.
