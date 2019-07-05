Commodities
Union Budget 2019: India imposes 7.5% import duty on palm stearin
Updated : July 05, 2019 04:15 PM IST
Local refiners produce large amounts of palm stearin and other palm products from refining of crude palm oil, said BV Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).
India every year imports more than 6 million tonnes of crude palm oil.
