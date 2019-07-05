Union Budget 2019: FM Sitharaman raises import duty on gold to record 12.5%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, announced an increase in customs duty on gold to record 12.5 percent from the current 10 percent.

At 12.5 percent, it is the highest import duty on gold anywhere in the world. Including 3 percent GST, the total levy on gold would be 15.5 percent.

India is one of the largest gold importers in the world, and the imports mainly take care of demand from the jewellery sector.

At a time when the industry was asking for a reduction in gold duty, the hike has come in as a rude shock. There is a risk that India could lose out on NRI, foreign tourists buying gold jewellery. This will also lead to a higher cost of doing business and impact the domestic manufacturing units and consequently increase the cost of export of gold jewellery too. The higher duty also will now increase the chances of unofficial gold coming into India.

As a reaction to the import duty hike, the gold prices in the Indian market jumped by 2 percent.

India is the second largest importer of gold in the World after China. The import in India has seen a dip in recent months and with a hike in duty, it is likely to decrease further.

The country's gold imports dipped about 3 percent in value terms to $32.8 billion during 2018-19, which is expected to keep a lid on the current account deficit.

According to the data provided by the minister, in volume terms, India imported 982 tonnes of the yellow metal in the previous financial year.

The imports in 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 was 955 tonne, 778 tonne and 968 tonne, respectively.