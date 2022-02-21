Gold cooled off from an eight-month peak as concerns about Russia's conflict with the West over Ukraine ebbed. Despite the recent surge, the yellow metal is still a long distance away from its all-time high, reached in August 2020. But, is this a good time to go big on gold?

'If the Ukraine-Russia issue escalates further, gold might be supported amid safe-haven buying. But if there is any resolution through diplomatic talks, a corrective move is possible," Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, told CNBCTV18.com.

This corrective move, he believes, will be of the same magnitude as the premium built due to the geopolitical tensions brought about by the issue.

For now, US President Joe Biden's in-principle agreement to a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis has dented gold's appeal as a safety bet. Foreign ministers of both countries will meet next week.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Director-Head Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects the yellow metal to test $1,960-1,980 per troy ounce and Rs 50,800-51,500 per 10 grams levels in case the tensions escalate.

Globally, spot gold edged lower to $1,897 per ounce at the last count. Earlier in the day, it reached $1,908 -- its highest intraday peak recorded since June 3.

At 3 pm, MCX gold futures were at Rs 49,925 per 10 grams, down by Rs 187 or 0.4 percent from their previous close. Earlier in the day, the contract swang between Rs 49,764 and Rs 50,127 amid volatile trade.

"I f the US and Russia reach a diplomatic solution on Ukraine, profit booking is expected in gold... Gold could test its support level of $1,850 per troy ounce again. On MCX, it could test support at Rs 49,000-48,800 again," Jain told CNBCTV18.com.

His advice: Book profit in long positions and wait for corrective dips for fresh buying.

Levels to watch out for

Kotak Securities' Rao sees initial resistance for the April futures contract of the precious metal on MCX near Rs 50,400. "If that is taken out on a closing basis, the bulls might target Rs 51,000, followed by Rs 51,800," he said.

He sees $1,960 per ounce as the extreme-case target for the international spot benchmark. "W e expect gold to find resistance near $1,916, which, if taken out, might push it further towards $1,960," he said.

Technically, levels of Rs 50,000-50,500 are the best for investors looking to take long positions, according to Amit Khare, AVP-Research commodities at Ganganagar Commodities.