Turmeric prices soar as erratic rains hit supply amid lively export demand

Not just tomatoes and chillies, turmeric prices too are soaring. In the first half of 2023, turmeric prices have risen by 8 percent, nearing record highs — driven by consistent demand from the export market, spice and powdered spice companies and lower supply.

On Tuesday, July 11, turmeric August contracts (farmer polished) closed at Rs 10,660 a quintal and October futures at Rs 11,186 on NCDEX.

Why are turmeric prices rising?

The reason for increased prices is the reduced supply in the major mandis coupled with slower sowing progress and good export demand from Malaysia, Bangladesh, the USA and other countries.

Sowing activities in certain regions of turmeric growing states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra have commenced at a slower pace in the current and previous weeks due to rainfall.

NCDEX Turmeric Product Advisory Committee member Punam Chand Gupta told CNBC Awaaz that seeing the current situation, sowing could be 30 percent lower overall.

Meanwhile, Vijaya Prasad a Nizamabad-based turmeric trader, told CNBC-TV18 that the reason for the rise in turmeric prices is first, the crop getting damaged during the unseasonal rains in March-April and then insufficient rainfall in Karnataka and Telangana is affecting the sowing.

Maharashtra is also a big producer of turmeric. Hindu BusinessLine, quoting Ankit Agarwal, Director of Erode-based Amar Agarwal Foods India, mentioned that the continuous rains for 8-10 days resulted in high moisture of the crop allowing no time to dry it. This affected nearly 7-8 lakh bags (50 kg each) or 35,000-40,000 tonnes of the crop in Maharashtra.

Additionally, according to data by Spice Board of India, the production of turmeric is estimated to be at 11,61,025 tonnes, declining 4 percent from 12,21,717 tonnes in 2021-2022.

According to the estimates provided by the Spice Board of India, there is a projected decline of 10-20 percent in the sowing area of turmeric in Maharashtra. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, the sowing is expected to decrease by 10-15 percent. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a decline of 18-22 percent is anticipated compared to the previous year (2021-2022).

The traditional period for turmeric sowing typically starts in May and extends until July. As a result, an increase in sowing activities is anticipated in the coming weeks, which could potentially lead to a rise in the supply of turmeric later. Additionally, the supply pressure is expected to be supported by global demand and profit booking in the market.