Turmeric prices soar as erratic rains hit supply amid lively export demand

By Nishtha Pandey

In the first half of 2023, turmeric prices have risen by 8 percent, nearing record highs. An increase in sowing activities is anticipated in the coming weeks, which could lead to a rise in the supply, leading to lower prices.

Not just tomatoes and chillies, turmeric prices too are soaring. In the first half of 2023, turmeric prices have risen by 8 percent, nearing record highs — driven by consistent demand from the export market, spice and powdered spice companies and lower supply. On Tuesday, July 11, turmeric August contracts (farmer polished) closed at Rs 10,660 a quintal and October futures at Rs 11,186 on NCDEX.

Why are turmeric prices rising?