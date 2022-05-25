Domestic gold prices extended gains on Wednesday while global gold prices edged lower as the dollar slightly rebounded. Uncertainty over inflation kept the losses in check. US 10-year Treasury yields climbed after a falling to a one-month low in the previous session.

The rupee, on Wednesday, fell by as much as 0.08 percent to touch 77.56 against the US dollar before appreciating to 77.45 as domestic equities registered a firm trend. The rupee moved within a range of 77.443 - 77.770 after opening at 77.502 .

MCX gold futures for June delivery were up by Rs 258 or 0.51 percent to Rs 51,165 per 10 gm as of 0900 hrs. MCX silver futures followed suit, and rose by Rs 684 or 1.12 percent to 61,987 after consecutive days of struggling to find ground.

Also Read:

Spot gold slided by $ 4.71 or 0.25 percent to $ 1,861.78. Domestically, spot gold was down by 0.11 percent or Rs 115 to Rs 114,382 on the last count.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects both gold and silver to continue showing strength in the upcoming sessions. Jain sees gold having support at Rs 50,950 - Rs 50,800 and resistance at Rs 51,330 - Rs 51,580 while silver is having support at Rs 61,500 - Rs 60,900 and resistance at Rs 62,440 - Rs 63,000.

Jain suggests buying gold around Rs 51,000 with a stop loss of Rs 50,770 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 51,550 and silver around Rs 61,500 with a stop loss of Rs 60,900 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 63,000.

Dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers —was up 0.07 percent to 101.938.

VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, Ravindra Rao said that the US currency steadied as a result of market's focus shifting to FOMC which may give more clarity on Fed’s monetary stance. "Fed has maintained that it will continue with rate hikes until inflation eases however increasing growth risks has caused some uncertainty."

"Gold has recovered sharply from recent low and holds near $1850/oz which shows positive momentum however Fed’s tightening stance may limit any major upside," Rao added.

Also Read: Oil prices climb on prospects for tighter supply as demand rises