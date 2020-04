Nagaland has levied a ‘COVID-19 cess’ on fuel to generate revenue and tide over the financial crisis that the world is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state government reportedly levied the cess on April 29 which has increased the price of diesel Rs 5 and petrol Rs 6.

The Hindu Business Line quoted Additional Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen as saying that the cess will help generate revenue during this crisis.

Moreover, the Nagaland government has decided not to clear dearness allowance and dearness relief of state employees and pensioners until January 2021. They were scheduled to receive the allowance from January 1 this year.