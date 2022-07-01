Gold import tax steals glitter from this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock

Shares of Titan Company Ltd opened lower on Friday and then extended gains after the government raised the import tax on gold to 12.5 percent from 7.5 percent.

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock declined nearly 6 percent intraday and was trading 2.7 percent lower at Rs 1,889.80 on BSE. The stock has burned more than 25 percent of investors’ wealth in 2022 so far (year-to-date) as against the benchmark Sensex which has given up 11 percent.

The government has hiked gold import duty to 15 percent from 10.75 percent to check the current account deficit (CAD) and rising import of the yellow metal. The duty changes came into effect from June 30.

As import duty increases, importing the precious metal will become costlier and gold jewellers would be impacted as hiked rates are likely to hit demand.

Abhishek Jain, Partner Indirect Tax, KPMG India, said the change in import tax will slightly reduce the outflow on account of gold imports and help

provide stability to the INR to USD ratio. The rupee's depreciation against the US dollar has also been hitting a series of new lows.

Earlier, the basic customs duty on gold was 7.5 percent, now it will be 12.5 percent. Along with the agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) of 2.5 percent, the effective gold customs duty will be 15 percent.

This follows a sudden surge in gold imports. In the month of May, a total of 107 tonnes of gold was imported and in June too the imports have been significant, which is putting pressure on the current account deficit, the Finance Ministry said.

However, Rahul Arora, CEO, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, expects Titan to continue compounding by 15 percent every year as there is no competition to really challenge the company. "The Zoya line that they have recently launched is doing extremely well and most of their other subsidiaries are non-jewellery related as well," he said.

Few investors, he said had issues on the capital allocation front but that is also panning out reasonably well.

Arora explained that Diwali and marriage season will kick in in about 3-4 months after a very long, deferred marriage season because of COVID-19 and if the monsoons pan out okay he doesn't see how Titan can deteriorate on its return ratios.

Therefore, margin should hold out and the jewellery and watchmaker will probably compound by about 15-20 percent for the next couple of years, he said. Arora also said that there is no visible disturbance in the market share. "I don't see any reason why I wouldn't buy the fall in a name like Titan,” he said.

With PTI inputs