This Dubai billionaire is pushing for a direct flight to Surat

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is an integral part of Dubai's economic landscape, contributing nearly 10 percent to the city's GDP. Currently, it has set its sights on the lucrative diamond, gold, and oil & gas industries, aiming to further bolster Dubai's position as a global hub for these commodities.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the Executive Chairman & CEO of DMCC said that he is pushing Flydubai, the renowned low-cost airline, to establish a direct flight route to Surat, India. He firmly believes in the business case for this route, recognising the significance of Surat as a thriving economic hub. By connecting Dubai and Surat directly, DMCC aims to enhance trade and investment opportunities, leveraging the strong ties between the two cities.

Bin Sulayem added that DMCC hosts approximately 3,700 companies from India, further solidifying the strong economic bond between Dubai and India.

To promote the growth of the diamond, gold, and oil & gas sectors, and attract potential investors, DMCC has embarked on a roadshow across India. The journey began in Jaipur, continued to Surat, and currently finds itself in Mumbai.

Below are the excerpts of the interview.

Q: You are in India for a roadshow. I mean DMCC when you look at that, the last one decade has grown by leaps and bounds in sense of companies that are joining in, the kinds of initiatives that you have taken and the kinds of milestones that you have achieved.

A: This is a long term project of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister of United Arab Emirates, ruler of Dubai. It was conceptualised in 2001 and unveiled in April 2002. And we've planted seeds launched some projects along the way, moved into the tallest diamond tower in the world, the Almas Tower, which is home to pretty much all of the big players in the diamond industry, whether it be finance, legal, trade, banking, the Diamond Exchange itself, all the services located in one building. So if you could imagine the actual diamond district only vertically in one building, and then fast forward to almost 13 years since moving into the diamond tower, we've delivered another super tall tower, an uptown tower, which attracted the Gemological Institute of America, it took about 8000 square meters, four floors of office space for their academy, for their lab, for their headquarter, the largest headquarter outside the US serving all of the polished diamonds and colour stones I would assume, coming from Africa, and India being the largest polished diamond producing country in the world as well.

Q: You are in India and I do understand that a lot of Indian businesses have registered themselves in the DMCC. I also understand that 90 percent of companies that are registered with the DMCC are from outside of UAE. So what countries are your partners and what kind of trade relations do you see from India?

A: 90 percent are new to the United Arab Emirates. So they have come through DMCC. And we've retained about the same percentage since registering companies in 2003. We have around 3,700 companies from India. I just came from a business trip from the UK and we always look at these numbers. And we were a bit surprised, we noticed that we have over 2,000 UK businesses. In the UAE alone, there are 5,000 UK businesses. So 40 percent of that are in DMCC. So, there's something special about the services, we provide the speed of service, the quality, and I think it's the fact that they can plug and play with international markets. If you ask me even though the number is higher than the UK businesses, I feel we can do a lot more.

Q: So what are the plans with India in pipeline? I mean, you're meeting a lot of businesses here, even now I do understand that whether it's about inflationary pressures or the global headwinds, the way DMCC for that matter, has been able to stand tall amidst all of this.

A: The relationship that DMCC and myself have with the Indian business community is a bit different. I have worked with businesses where they have recently got married, and now I am dealing with their kids running their offices or running a separate business. So it's a bit different when they engage with people like us. A few months ago we had the three city roadshow. But we only did Chennai and Kerala because the monsoon was a bit too hard in Mumbai. In this roadshow, we started off with Jaipur, I loved the experience there. Then I went to Surat for my second time. My first time was actually flying from Florida, via Dubai, via I'm not sure if it was Delhi or Mumbai to Surat, a whole day of meetings and then I took the first international flight of Surat on Air India Express to Sharjah. I am pushing Flydubai, and I'll push harder even to have a direct flight to Surat because I see the business case for it.

The second time we had a bit more of time, we engaged with the members and believe it or not, there are some senior people that have never been to Dubai, they've just heard of it. So there's a lot of work to be done there. And just arrived today in Mumbai driving about four and a half hours or five hours from Surat to here, but it's worth it in the end of the day.

Q: How do you look at India? The way it is growing? You travel a lot, how much do you travel?

A: I stopped looking at that.

Q: You visited various cities in India and over the years, what would you say about India's growth?

A: India really embraced western technology and exceeded it. The head of Visa or MasterCard is from India, the head of Google is from India, there's a lot of stories like that. But it's not just a call center of the world. There's a lot that's done here. When I was in Surat, I did not only see natural diamonds being cut, I have seen lab grown facilities, they are making diamonds, diamonds are coming out of India again in that sense. So there's a lot of advancements, I did visit the Surat Diamond Exchange - a humongous facility. I believe it will contribute a lot to the diamond industry. I love the fact that we are a short flight away.

The movie industry is growing phenomenally fast. Just being in Dubai is not enough and think that you've seen everything you have to. India is a whole continent, it's the whole world, its domestic market is as big as many international markets for other countries. So it's not something we underestimate. If you look at the gold and commodities exchange, it worked and happened because of our former partnership with FTL MCX. But if you look at the products, they're focused on gold, silver, and we listed the first Indian rupee future contract, which got replicated again in India and other places. So there's a lot more than the standard things you would expect. And I'm here more to listen, rather than just preaching about what we have, because that's what made Dubai pretty strong.

Q: You talked about various commodities, and I want to take them one by one. I will start with diamond first. We do understand that when it comes to a place that is a big trading hub, and a place that gives you immense global exposure and opportunities is something that you have created. What are the number that we're doing right now? What's your vision, especially when it goes to diamond?

A: I do know that beginning of last year, we announced that Dubai is the leading and largest rough diamond center in the world. And we knew it wasn't a one off. The systems are all connected, every Kimberley Process office is looking at the same numbers everywhere. It's a transparent business. Nowhere in the world you have a commodity that's checked in the same way as rough and polished diamonds are. And this year, again, we have exceeded that but we have seen bigger jumps in polished diamonds.

Things changed around the COVID pandemic. We had the best record for DMCC and businesses captured in 2020 - we captured over 2,200 businesses. In 2021 we captured 2,485 and last year 3049 companies. This year in the first three months we captured around 705 companies and right now we are over 1000 companies since the beginning of this year, so the momentum is going strong.

Q: City of gold is what Dubai is known as and you have done immense work in gold. I was listening to one of your interviews earlier where you have said that your focus is going to be gold going forward. So what is the plan here? We have seen an all-time highs coming for gold as well for this year, the trade seems to be picking up and so does the sales and buying.

A: I engage with the pro-gold community, I also engage with the anti-gold community, some of them in the crypto and other businesses, but listen to all of them. And you cannot ignore that the central banks around the world are increasing their gold storage - from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, India, other parts of the world, the US is still sitting on the largest holding of gold. So there's something brewing there. But at the same time does it reflect to the small player or not? Can they make something out of it? Is it for just the big banks, which is why we have the UAE gold bullion coins. The first two coins were launched around the time of the rebranding of Burj Khalifa. So the first coin had the presidents and image at the front and in the back of the world's tallest tower.

Today, we have two new coins that will be coming up in the market, one is with the president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and other coin with the Museum Of The Future. So this is for the small players, it's easier to distribute and it's easier to sell as well. So we are excited about it. And we want to make sure that we provide the customized tools and finances for that market. But at the same time, there's a lot happening on the crypto side, the gaming side. Our eyes are open also on the water industry, whether it's on the sustainability side or financial tools and securitisation.