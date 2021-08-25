The case of macro bear and micro bull in commodities; who will win eventually?

The debate over whether the commodity prices have more to run higher or the best is behind is gathering steam. There is a bearish macro argument and it is contrasted with a bullish micro picture.

From crude to coal to copper, commodities have enjoyed a rollercoaster ride, surging one moment, plunging another. But in July, with some exceptions, (like coal ) the demand for commodities has slowed, hurting global commodity markets.

According to data from Bloomberg, Crude oil and Natural Gas is down 7 percent this year. In the ferrous commodities, steel is down 0.7 percent and iron ore has slumped over 30 percent.

The slump in the price of iron ore is spilling over to steel with prices falling on the expectations that Chinese demand will wane. The country is reining its property market after it saw home prices grow at the slowest pace in six months.

Further, in the base metal category, Copper is down over 10 percent and Aluminium is unchanged.

And now the debate whether commodity prices have more to run higher or the best is behind is gathering steam. There is a macro argument that is bearish in nature and a micro argument, bullish in nature.

Commodity: Macro vs Micro

A. Bear: Macro headwinds

The unwinding of the reflation trade

When the economies started recovering from the setback of the coronavirus outbreak, and the measures of inflation ticked higher. And analysts around the world started talking about reflation . Reflation occurs when economies witness recovery after a broad contraction.

It peaked when the drug makers made vaccines possible in a record time, giving an incentive to the investors to place huge bets in markets. The ultra-loose monetary policies and stimulus spending by governments around the world fuelled the reflation talk.

But in July, all reflation trades began unwinding. It started when the US Federal Reserve announced tapering of bond purchases this year. Fed’s median projections showed 13 of 18 board members expect the interest rate to rise to 0.6 percent by the end of 2023. Seven of them tipped the first move in 2022.

The benchmark 10-year treasury and real rates fell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed higher while the Dow Jones began lagging. Investors started assuming the post-pandemic economic growth was a thing of the past.

Further, China tried to restrict domestic activity by releasing copper, aluminium, and zinc stockpiles to increase supplies. According to experts, this step was intended to reduce growth by 6-7 percent in the second quarter.

Worries about delta variant

The US business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August, a Reuters report said. Capacity constraints, disruptions in the supply chain, and the rapidly spreading Delta variant seemed to have weakened the momentum of recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

IHS Markit reported US Composite PMI output – which tracks manufacturing and services sectors – fell 55.4—the lowest since December 2020.

The pandemic is hitting Asian economies as well. Both Australia and Japan are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 infections as they show contractions in the private sector. The HIS Markit Australia Composite Output index has slumped to a 15-month low. This shows the “continued toll that Delta COVID-19 eave is taking on Australia’s private sector economy,” Markit said.

Over in Europe, analysts predict economic growth in Germany could miss projections and the delta variant of coronavirus could put an unexpected strain on the economy in autumn.

Delta caution in China

Another one is the China factor. The concerns of the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus in China has kept global markets on their toes.

Benchmark prices for iron ore have fallen over 35 percent from a record high of $233 tonne in May owing to worries about China’s economic growth. A spread of Delta coronavirus had prompted Beijing to implement strict restrictions.

This had worried global markets as China is a major consumer of commodities. Fresh restrictions meant a hampered economic recovery. On top of it, Beijing tried to cut steel production to reduce pollution.

However, another key point to note here is, China has a relatively higher infection intolerance attitude towards coronavirus. So if cases rise in China, it worries global markets.

No more, though. It seems China has tamed the Delta variant as Beijing announced the country reported no new local COVID-19 cases for the first time since July.

B. Bull: Micro headwinds

Crude oil

The latest data suggests demand from China is slowing. With some exceptions (like coal), imports of key commodities have declined in July, on both year-on-year and month-on-month basis. Its credit growth has also decelerated while inflation picked up.

After China took action to contain the rising COVID-19 cases, its oil demand slumped. It is estimated to go down to 0.7 million barrels a day from a peak in July. However, it was estimated to be 1 million BPD, so the hit is on the lower side.

The International Energy Association has predicted that oil supplies would be half a million barrels per day (bpd) lower in the second half of 2021, compared to its estimate last month.

But the question remains, is it possible that demand will recover in China opens?

Iron ore and steel

The price of iron ore has roughly fallen 30 percent this year on concerns about demand from China. China – that was until recently churning out steel at record rates – wants to keep steel output at 2020 levels this year. And this requires large cuts to steel output.

China’s demand for iron ore is expected to be lower than as crude steel production plateaus and the scrap-to-steel ratio rises. The country had also increased efforts to curb the massive production capacity of its steel industry. The cuts came after a government stimulated a construction boom to help the economy rebound from the after-effects of the pandemic.

Base metals

There are worries in the market that the weakness in steel and iron prices will spill into base metals like Copper and Aluminium. A dip in copper inventories is fanning those worries. Copper is used in several sectors and copper prices are seen as an indicator of economic health.

Furthermore, reports say China will not auction off strategic metal inventories this month due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. This comes as inventories in warehouses monitored by exchanges in Shanghai fell 8 percent. Plus, post-September the demand for Copper will rise in China due to seasonal factors.

Jokers in the pack

There are two jokers in the pack in the form of ‘what ifs’:

What if the delta variant continues to rage or becomes more virulent?

If the Delta variant continues to rage, it spells the third COVID-19 wave for several economies, including India. While the worst is seemingly over in China, that is not the case in the rest of the world. If those cases keep surging, countries will impose lockdowns and restrictions, hampering the economic recovery. The same goes if a new more virulent variant is reported.

What would Fed do at Jackson Hole?

The Fed will hold its annual Jackson Hole economic symposium later this week. Global markets will be closely watching the Jerome Powell for any fresh signal on how soon the Fed may cut back on its crisis-era accommodation.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.