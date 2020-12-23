Commodities The bull run in Gold continues! Updated : December 23, 2020 11:50 AM IST Commodity prices off late have been boosted amid improvement in the economic indicators amongst Asian countries especially China As gold is traded on a dollar-denominated basis, it appreciates when the dollar loses value against other currencies. Gold has been strengthening versus the dollar, but so have the Euro, the Yen and the Swiss Franc Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.