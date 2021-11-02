Sushmita Sen invests blindly in gold; here are her other financial tips

“I would blindly invest in gold because no matter what happens to the market - and it oscillates a lot – gold will always give you return, you just have to have holding power,” said Sushmita Sen.

Bollywood celebrities are no different from the regular households in India when it comes to buying gold on the auspicious day of Dhanteras. On the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali 2021, actor Sushmita Sen spoke to CNBC-TV18 about investment, which she says she learned pretty early in her life.

“You always have to have a very balanced portfolio, you never know which way the world will turn,” Sen said. She added that she knows exactly how and where the money is being invested.

She said though she has an instinct for where she wants to invest, she has very brilliant people around her who manage it for her.

The Bollywood actor looks at the jewellery as an investment. “I would blindly invest in gold because no matter what happens to the market - and it oscillates a lot – gold will always give you return, you just have to have holding power,” she stated.

Talking about Diwali celebrations, she said, “Festivities is a time of hope. It is a time when no matter where you look, people are looking forward to the future and it is a time when more than buying things, people want to make each other happy. I love festivals,” she said.

Domestic gold and silver prices edged lower on Tuesday amid a rising dollar, which dents the demand for bullion among holders of other currencies. However, weakness in domestic equities maintained the safe-haven appeal of precious metals.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.